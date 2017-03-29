NEWS

High heels for babies causing outrage among some parents

EMBED </>More News Videos

How young is too young to wear high heels? Some parents are outraged over what they think is a Pennsylvania company's too-adult footwear for infants. (KABC)

How young is too young to wear high heels? Some parents are outraged over a Pennsylvania company's latest footwear line for infants.

Pee Wee Pumps has come under fire for its soft slippers featuring pointed toes and collapsible heels that resemble stilettos. The shoes are designed to fit infants up to 6 months of age, and feature names like "sassy" and "diva."

The brand's website and Instagram features photos of children dressed up in adult-like costumes modeling the shoes.

The company says the shoes are intended to be cute and funny, but that hasn't quelled the concerns of many parents who have taken to social media to criticize the brand for "sexualizing" young girls.
Related Topics:
newsbabybaby clothingshoesparenting
