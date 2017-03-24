NEWS

Wisconsin high school student hailed as hero after saving choking classmate

A high school student in Wisconsin who had been trained through a local police program saved his choking classmate. (School DIstrict of La Crosse)

LA CROSSE, Wis. --
A high school student in Wisconsin has his friend to thank for saving his life during a frightening choking incident.

The harrowing scene unfolded at Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows freshman Ian Brown leaping into action when his classmate Will Olson began to choke across the table. While other students thought Olson was joking around, Brown said he noticed a color change in Olson's neck and leaped into action.

Brown administered the Heimlich maneuver until the food stuck in Olson's throat became dislodged, and subsequently escorted Olson to the nurse's office.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Brown had been trained as part of the agency's Police Explorer program, which introduces young adults interested in a career in law enforcement to the basics of policing, including first aid training.

In a news release, the school's nurse credited the training Brown had received through the Police Explorer training with averting a "very dangerous situation."
