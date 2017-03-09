High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 2 suspects sought

Two suspects were being sought Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended in a dramatic crash in Sun Valley, authorities said.The chase began about 3:20 a.m. in San Fernando after a driver was seen exceeding the speed limit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit culminated in a collision involving three parked vehicles at Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue.One of the vehicle's occupants was arrested. Two others fled on foot, prompting CHP and Los Angeles Police Department officers to set up a perimeter in the area.The outstanding suspects were believed to be holed up in a nearby nursery, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said.