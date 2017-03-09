  • BREAKING NEWS Wikileaks' Julian Assange discusses purported CIA document dump - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 2 suspects sought

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Sun Valley on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Two suspects were being sought Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended in a dramatic crash in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The chase began about 3:20 a.m. in San Fernando after a driver was seen exceeding the speed limit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit culminated in a collision involving three parked vehicles at Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue.

One of the vehicle's occupants was arrested. Two others fled on foot, prompting CHP and Los Angeles Police Department officers to set up a perimeter in the area.

The outstanding suspects were believed to be holed up in a nearby nursery, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmentcrashlapdlos angeles police departmentSun ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
First-time voter who chose Trump protests health cost increase
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Body of woman missing for more than a month found
Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
VIDEO: Man attempts to lure 6-year-old girl in Riverside with 'treat,' police say
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Muslim doctors serve Muscoy community w/ free health services
Did San Bernardino officials violate law with letter to Trump?
'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride
Conservatives oppose GOP health bill, say similar to Obamacare
Show More
$50K offered to help find Mar Vista mother's killer
Man charged in stabbing that led to Burbank pedestrian death
Grant helps OC students w/ science, tech programs
Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry
International Women's Day: Hundreds hold rally in DTLA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos