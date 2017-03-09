High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 4 suspects in custody

Four suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Sun Valley, authorities said.The pursuit began about 3:20 a.m. in San Fernando after a driver was seen exceeding the speed limit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The chase culminated in a collision involving three parked vehicles at Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue.One of the vehicle's occupants was immediately arrested, and a second was apprehended about 5:30 a.m. Two others fled on foot, prompting CHP and Los Angeles Police Department officers to set up a perimeter in the area.The outstanding suspects were initially believed to be holed up in a nearby nursery, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said. They were in custody as of 7 a.m., but it was unclear where they were found.The names of the arrestees were not released.