High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 4 suspects in custody

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Sun Valley on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Four suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 3:20 a.m. in San Fernando after a driver was seen exceeding the speed limit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The chase culminated in a collision involving three parked vehicles at Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue.

One of the vehicle's occupants was immediately arrested, and a second was apprehended about 5:30 a.m. Two others fled on foot, prompting CHP and Los Angeles Police Department officers to set up a perimeter in the area.

The outstanding suspects were initially believed to be holed up in a nearby nursery, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said. They were in custody as of 7 a.m., but it was unclear where they were found.

The names of the arrestees were not released.
