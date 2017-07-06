NEWS

High-speed chase ends with standoff at Atwater Village home

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities were chasing a suspect in a pickup truck in a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning on freeways and surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A high-speed chase developed into a standoff in Atwater Village on Thursday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck made his way from Pasadena to Glendale on the 134 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Eagle Rock.

California Highway Patrol officers followed the vehicle into a residential area, where it stopped in what initially appeared to be the end of the chase. After a few moments, however, the driver sped away and the pursuit continued into Atwater Village.

The vehicle stopped again when the street was blocked by another civilian pickup, but the suspect eventually drove around the other truck in an attempt to elude authorities.

In Atwater Village, the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby home. The standoff was ongoing after an hour.

It was unclear what the suspect was initially wanted for.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chaseCHPAtwater VillagePasadenaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Trump insists 'nobody really knows' who meddled in election
Man fatally struck by SUV in Santa Ana hit and run
4 kids, father found dead after reported stabbing in Georgia
More News
Top Stories
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Man fatally struck by SUV in Santa Ana hit and run
Body of young man found in burned car near LMU campus
4 kids, father found dead after reported stabbing in Georgia
2 killed after truck crashes into parked cars in Koreatown
Show More
3 killed in PCH head-on collision near Point Mugu
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Smell your food first - gain more weight, study says
West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death
More News
Top Video
Man fatally struck by SUV in Santa Ana hit and run
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Body of young man found in burned car near LMU campus
Dad makes makeshift 'roller coaster' for daughter
More Video