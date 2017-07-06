High-speed chase ends with standoff at Atwater Village home

A high-speed chase developed into a standoff in Atwater Village on Thursday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck made his way from Pasadena to Glendale on the 134 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Eagle Rock.California Highway Patrol officers followed the vehicle into a residential area, where it stopped in what initially appeared to be the end of the chase. After a few moments, however, the driver sped away and the pursuit continued into Atwater Village.The vehicle stopped again when the street was blocked by another civilian pickup, but the suspect eventually drove around the other truck in an attempt to elude authorities.In Atwater Village, the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby home. The standoff was ongoing after an hour.It was unclear what the suspect was initially wanted for.