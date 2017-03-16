A high-speed chase ended in Northridge early Thursday morning when a suspect slammed into multiple parked vehicles, authorities said.LAPD officers responded to a report of a reckless driver about 2:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the agency's Valley Traffic Division.The 25-year-old male suspect reached speeds of up to 90 mph as he was being pursued by a police helicopter and followed by LAPD units, the spokesperson said. The man lost control of his car and struck several other vehicles that were parked at Etiwanda Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard.The suspect suffered minor injuries in the collision, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was taken into custody on suspicion of reckless driving and possible DUI. His name was not immediately released.No other injuries were reported.