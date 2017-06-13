NEWS

Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood

Four cars were damaged in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (ANG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The driver of an SUV early Tuesday morning slammed into four parked cars in Hollywood before he fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The chain-reaction crash was reported about 2:40 a.m. on Cahuenga Boulevard, near the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No injuries were reported.

The man behind the wheel of a white Range Rover grabbed his belongings and ran away, witnesses said. A description of the suspect was not available.

Erin Vega, whose car was totaled in the pileup, said such crashes are not uncommon at the location.

"This is our sixth car totaled and our seventh car hit," she said, "and it makes me worried because I wonder if there will be a time when we're taking out the trash or someone is walking their dog or crossing the street and instead of being property it's going to be a life."
