  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Hollywood Hills residences threatened by more possible landslides amid continued rain

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several homes in the Hollywood Hills remained threatened Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, following two recent landslides in the area. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As another storm made its way across the Southland on Monday, homeowners in the Hollywood Hills remained concerned in the aftermath of at least two landslides that have occurred in the area during the past month.

On Laurel View Drive, a windy roadway just north of Hollywood Boulevard, work crews had heavy equipment standing by in case of another slide. One such incident took place Jan. 30, when a hillside came crashing down onto the street.

Laurel View remained closed on Monday, while two nearby properties remained red-tagged and others had been evacuated - including an $8 million home owned by pop singer Demi Lovato.

A woman who lives close to the scene said she had been in contact with her neighbors who were forced to leave.

"They're dealing with it fine," she said. "Obviously it's not pleasant -- they had to go stay at a friend's house and hotels - but they're OK."

On nearby Laurel Canyon Boulevard, K-rails have been in between Hollywood Boulevard and Kirkwood Drive since the ground gave way underneath a hilltop home about a month ago. Black tarpaulins remained in place on the unstable hillside to prevent the slide from worsening.

Traffic on Laurel Canyon has been slowed since that incident. Although southbound lanes have been reopened, northbound traffic continues to be diverted onto a side street.
Related Topics:
newslandslidemudslideflash floodingfloodingHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Putin Not a Friend, Poisoned Russian Activist's Wife Tells Trump
Increasing Concern About 'Insider Threats' at US Airports: Gov't Report
Mother furious after day care worker breastfed her son
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
More News
Top Stories
More rain to drench Southern California
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Justice Dept. files new defense of Trump's immigration ban
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Recycled water testing begins at expanded Terminal Island plant
Show More
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
Downey student arrested for alleged threat against school
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Video
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
More Video