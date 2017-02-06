NEWS

Hollywood Hills residences threatened by more possible landslides amid continued rain

Several homes in the Hollywood Hills remained threatened Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, following two recent landslides in the area. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As another storm made its way across the Southland on Monday, homeowners in the Hollywood Hills remained concerned in the aftermath of at least two landslides that have occurred in the area during the past month.

On Laurel View Drive, a winding roadway just north of Hollywood Boulevard, work crews had heavy equipment standing by in case of another slide. One such incident took place Jan. 30, when a hillside came crashing down onto the street.

Laurel View remained closed on Monday, while two nearby properties remained red-tagged and others had been evacuated - including an $8 million home owned by pop singer Demi Lovato.

A woman who lives close to the scene said she had been in contact with her neighbors who were forced to leave.

"They're dealing with it fine," she said. "Obviously it's not pleasant -- they had to go stay at a friend's house and hotels - but they're OK."

On nearby Laurel Canyon Boulevard, K-rails have been in place between Hollywood Boulevard and Kirkwood Drive since the ground gave way underneath a hilltop home on Jan. 11. Black tarpaulins remained in place on the unstable hillside to prevent the slide from worsening.

Traffic on Laurel Canyon has been slowed since that incident. Although southbound lanes have been reopened, northbound traffic continues to be diverted onto a side street.
