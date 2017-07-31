NEWS

Hollywood intersection closed after water main break causes wet mess

EMBED </>More Videos

A major intersection in the heart of Hollywood remained shut down Monday morning, hours after a water main broke near several studios. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major intersection in the heart of Hollywood remained shut down Monday morning, hours after a water main broke near several studios.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. at Cahuenga Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue. The streets were seen flooded and damaged, and a large portion of a sidewalk was buckled.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off the water not long after the 1969 pipe burst, but the intersection was expected to be shut down to motorists until at least midday.

Several production studios are in the area but none of them appeared to have major water damage.

People were allowed to walk into area businesses and studios as crews worked on the cleanup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newstrafficwater main breakwatertraffic delayHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Suspected DUI driver paralyzed after plowing into Covina home
HBO CEO calls hack 'disruptive, unsettling and disturbing'
More News
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Woman robbed, stabbed to death at Victorville store
Suspected DUI driver paralyzed after plowing into Covina home
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
Show More
Baskin-Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
2 men wounded in East LA shooting; 4 suspects sought
6-year-old cancer patient throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium
Sheriff's deputy, fiance die in Big Bear small plane crash
More News
Top Video
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Woman robbed, stabbed to death at Victorville store
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
More Video