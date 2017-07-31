Hollywood intersection closed after water main break causes wet mess

Water main break buckles sidewalk and street on Cahuenga in #Hollywood. Watch @ABC7 for developments and street closures pic.twitter.com/IytR9Hwf8X — Darsha Philips (@abc7darsha) July 31, 2017

A major intersection in the heart of Hollywood remained shut down Monday morning, hours after a water main broke near several studios.Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. at Cahuenga Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue. The streets were seen flooded and damaged, and a large portion of a sidewalk was buckled.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off the water not long after the 1969 pipe burst, but the intersection was expected to be shut down to motorists until at least midday.Several production studios are in the area but none of them appeared to have major water damage.People were allowed to walk into area businesses and studios as crews worked on the cleanup.