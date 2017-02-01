Home invasion robbery suspects sought in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police were searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a home invasion robbery in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News reports live from Hollywood
A perimeter was set up near Yucca Street and Wilcox Avenue after two men robbed a man at his home in the 1700 block of Wilcox at about 1:30 p.m., according to authorities from the LAPD.
@LAPD looking for 2 home invasion suspects @Hollywood . Details coming up @ABC7 at 4 pic.twitter.com/eV8xG9NlFv— Sid Garcia (@abc7sid) February 1, 2017
The victim chased the robbers down for about a block but the suspects got away, authorities said.
Police and K-9 units were surrounding an apartment building in the area in search of the suspects, who are believed to be armed.
No injuries were reported in the incident.