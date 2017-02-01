Home invasion robbery suspects sought in Hollywood

Los Angeles police were searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a home invasion robbery in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.A perimeter was set up near Yucca Street and Wilcox Avenue after two men robbed a man at his home in the 1700 block of Wilcox at about 1:30 p.m., according to authorities from the LAPD.The victim chased the robbers down for about a block but the suspects got away, authorities said.Police and K-9 units were surrounding an apartment building in the area in search of the suspects, who are believed to be armed.No injuries were reported in the incident.