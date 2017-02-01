NEWS

Home invasion robbery suspects sought in Hollywood

Authorities and K-9 units search for a home invasion suspect in Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police were searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a home invasion robbery in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.

A perimeter was set up near Yucca Street and Wilcox Avenue after two men robbed a man at his home in the 1700 block of Wilcox at about 1:30 p.m., according to authorities from the LAPD.


The victim chased the robbers down for about a block but the suspects got away, authorities said.

Police and K-9 units were surrounding an apartment building in the area in search of the suspects, who are believed to be armed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.
