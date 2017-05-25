NEWS

Search warrant served at home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother

Aramazd Andressian Sr. and his son Aramazd Andressian Jr. are seen in this undated file photo. (KABC)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators on Thursday morning served a search warrant at a Montebello woman's home amid an ongoing search for her grandson, a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who was last seen with his father.

The search began about 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Via Val Verde, where investigators "seized various items of evidence" at the residence of Aramazd Andressian Sr.'s mother, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No further description of the evidence was disclosed.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. disappearance occurred just over a month ago.

Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported their son missing on April 22 after the father neglected to drop the boy off at an agreed-upon meeting location.

Hours later, Andressian Sr. was discovered passed out at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park. His gray 2004 BMW sedan, with California license plate 5FIL646, was found nearby; its interior and exterior had been doused with gasoline. The man could not account for his son's whereabouts.

The elder Andressian was taken into custody and was later released due to lack of evidence, authorities said.

Ana Estevez, the child's mother, appeared at news conference with sheriff's officials on May 17.

"There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am. Although I do not know his whereabouts, I do believe that Piqui is alive, missing his family and desperately wants to come home," the distraught woman said, using her son's nickname. "I am counting the days until I see you again, and I will never stop looking for you."

Anyone with information about Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrensearchmissing boychildrenmissing persondivorcerewardSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgment
Awkward moment when Trump pushes a prime minister
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
More News
Top Stories
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
Appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Teen shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
Teen battling illness wants 100,000 birthday cards
British police find 'significant' evidence in Manchester attack
Show More
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
Trump handshake showdown: Macron just won't let go
Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed
Trial drug leaves Duarte man cancer-free
Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos