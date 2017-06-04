NEWS

Horse airlifted to safety after fall in Malibu Creek State Park

Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a horse in Malibu Creek State Park, airlifting him to safety after a fall from a steep slope.

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a horse in Malibu Creek State Park, airlifting him to safety after a fall from a steep slope.

The horse named Jack fell from a slope Sunday afternoon.

His owner called for help and a veterinarian who responded to the scene tranquilized the horse before he could be attached to a harness and hoisted out of the narrow canyon by helicopter.


The horse was safely dropped to a safe location. The extent of Jack's injuries was not immediately known, but he was later seen standing.
