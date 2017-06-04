Horse airlifted to safety after fall in Malibu Creek State Park

VIDEO: A flying horse! See @LACo_FD @LACoFireAirOps & Conejo Valley Equine rescue "Jack" following fall from Malibu Creek State Park trail. pic.twitter.com/xr3KbDRkzQ — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 5, 2017

HORSE RESCUE 6/4/17 COPT11 rescued horse named "Jack" from steep slope in Malibu Creek SP w/@LACo_FD @LACoAnimalCare & Conejo Valley Equine pic.twitter.com/7HNsxy0sWa — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 5, 2017

Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a horse in Malibu Creek State Park, airlifting him to safety after a fall from a steep slope.The horse named Jack fell from a slope Sunday afternoon.His owner called for help and a veterinarian who responded to the scene tranquilized the horse before he could be attached to a harness and hoisted out of the narrow canyon by helicopter.The horse was safely dropped to a safe location. The extent of Jack's injuries was not immediately known, but he was later seen standing.