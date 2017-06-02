Human skull found in rural area of San Clemente

A human skull and other pieces of bone were found in a rural area of San Clemente, Orange County sheriff's officials said.The disturbing discovery was made by hikers Thursday afternoon along a hillside close to Avenida Pico near Vera Cruz.Upon investigation, deputies and coroner's officials determined the remains were human.Sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday that a skull and other bone pieces were found. Authorities said the remains appear very old.The investigation was ongoing.