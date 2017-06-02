NEWS

Human skull found in rural area of San Clemente

Orange County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where human remains were found in a rural area of San Clemente.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A human skull and other pieces of bone were found in a rural area of San Clemente, Orange County sheriff's officials said.

The disturbing discovery was made by hikers Thursday afternoon along a hillside close to Avenida Pico near Vera Cruz.

Upon investigation, deputies and coroner's officials determined the remains were human.

Sheriff's officials confirmed on Friday that a skull and other bone pieces were found. Authorities said the remains appear very old.

The investigation was ongoing.
