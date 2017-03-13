Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A Huntington Beach restaurant employee was badly beaten, and his friends say the brutal attack happened because the victim wouldn't give the suspects free food.
Police found the 33-year old-victim, identified by friends as Garret Peterson, unconscious in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway early Saturday morning after receiving a report about a fight in the area.
Peterson, who works at Thunder Burgrz Pizza in the 100 block of Main Street, was rushed to an area hospital with a serious head injury.
Investigators took 21-year-old Bryce Mezich and 22-year-old Austin Callan into custody.
Peterson's friends set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills.
Friends say the beating stemmed from Peterson not giving the suspects a free slice of pizza, according to the GoFundMe page. The suspects allegedly waited outside for him, pulled him in to an alley and beat him up.
Peterson's co-worker told Eyewitness News that Thunder Burgrz Pizza is staying closed for some time, because most of the workers are at the hospital with Peterson, who remains in a coma.
Police have yet to confirm the cause of the assault. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Huntington Beach police at (714) 536-5951.