Huntington Beach police shoot, critically wound armed man after woman calls for help

(OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Huntington Beach police shot and critically wounded a man armed with a knife Monday night after a woman reported he had possibly overdosed, authorities said.

Officers responded about 10:21 p.m. to an "agency assist call for medics" in the 2100 block of Newland Street, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a statement. The woman had said the man "was agitated because she called for assistance," the news release said.

The first officer to arrive at the scene discovered the woman on the ground and unresponsive. The man was standing near her, holding a knife, according to police.

"The male was uncooperative with the officer's commands at which time several shots were fired at the suspect," the news release said.

The man was transported to a hospital. The woman and the officer were not hurt, investigators said.

In accordance with protocol, the Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
