Fire hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in violent Westlake crash

A traffic pole was toppled in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Westlake on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By
WESTLAKE (KABC) --
A car sheared a fire hydrant and toppled a traffic pole in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Westlake.

No one was seriously injured in the collision, which happened about 2 a.m. at the intersection of Virgil Avenue and First Street.

The incident involved a Lexus sedan and an SUV, and prompted a response from Los Angeles police and firefighter-paramedics.

Both drivers remained at the scene after the crash. No arrests or citations were immediately announced.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.
newscrashlapdlos angeles police departmentlos angeles fire departmentWestlakeLos Angeles
