A car sheared a fire hydrant and toppled a traffic pole in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Westlake.No one was seriously injured in the collision, which happened about 2 a.m. at the intersection of Virgil Avenue and First Street.The incident involved a Lexus sedan and an SUV, and prompted a response from Los Angeles police and firefighter-paramedics.Both drivers remained at the scene after the crash. No arrests or citations were immediately announced.The cause of the collision was under investigation.