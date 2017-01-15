NEWS

10 Freeway back open in Riverside County's Desert Center after hourslong 'police activity'

Traffic was backed up on the 10 Freeway in the Desert Center area of Riverside County due to police activity on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) --
The 10 Freeway was back open after an hourslong closure due to "police activity" Sunday morning in the Desert Center area of Riverside County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was initially reported as a police chase after a recreational vehicle was seen driving erratically on the interstate, Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said.

The vehicle was stopped after the CHP deployed a spike strip in the area, located about halfway between Indio and Blythe, just after 10:30 a.m. The agency issued a SigAlert, according to an incident log.

The CHP would not give details on why the freeway was closed for so long, but another CHP dispatcher previously said the shutdown was the result of a pursuit termination.


Eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped near Eagle Mountain Road, causing a backup for miles in each direction.

All lanes were back open shortly after 2 p.m.
