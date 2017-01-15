NEWS

10 Freeway closed in both directions in Riverside County's Desert Center after police chase

By ABC7.com staffd
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) --
The 10 Freeway was closed in both directions Sunday morning in the Desert Center area of Riverside County following the end of a police chase, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, located about halfway between Indio and Blythe, about 10:39 a.m., according to an incident log. The agency issued a SigAlert amid what was initially described as "police activity."

A CHP dispatcher later confirmed the shutdown was the result of a pursuit termination. Details about the chase were not immediately available.


Eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped near Eagle Mountain Road. It was unclear when lanes would be reopened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. City News Service contributed reporting.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
