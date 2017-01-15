EB/WB I-10 RIV County closed just east of Eagle Mountain. Police Activity. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 15, 2017

The 10 Freeway was closed in both directions Sunday morning in the Desert Center area of Riverside County following the end of a police chase, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, located about halfway between Indio and Blythe, about 10:39 a.m., according to an incident log. The agency issued a SigAlert amid what was initially described as "police activity."A CHP dispatcher later confirmed the shutdown was the result of a pursuit termination. Details about the chase were not immediately available.Eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped near Eagle Mountain Road. It was unclear when lanes would be reopened.