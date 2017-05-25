NEWS

ICE arrests 188 in Southland during 5-day operation

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a man is arrested in Los Angeles by ICE agents. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 188 people across the Southland -- with the majority in Los Angeles County -- during a five-day operation, officials said.

According to ICE, the operation, which ended on Wednesday, targeted individuals who threatened public safety, "such as convicted criminal aliens and individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws."

The arrestees included a convicted rapist and a previously deported cocaine trafficker, ICE said in a statement released on Thursday.

Among those who were arrested, at least eight now face federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the agency said.

Other criminal convictions listed on the ICE statement include drug offenses, domestic violence, DUI, sex crimes, battery, weapons violations, assault, burglary, fraud, vehicle theft, arson, cruelty to a child, robbery, obstructing justice, property damage, larceny, escape, manslaughter, prostitution, trespassing, incest, receipt of stolen property and illegal re-entry/entry.

Among these listed convictions, 43 were drug offenses, 27 were domestic violence incidents, 30 were DUIs and 15 were sex crimes, according to the statement.

Individuals who are not being criminally prosecuted will be processed for removal from the country.

According to the agency, the arrestees consisted of 177 men and 11 women and included nationals from 11 countries - Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Armenia, Honduras, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Yugoslavia and Cambodia. The majority, 146 people, were listed as being from Mexico, the statement said.

ICE arrested 93 in Los Angeles County, 26 in Riverside County, 23 in Orange County, 21 in San Bernardino County, 14 in Ventura County and 11 in Santa Barbara County.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur fights for 8th reprieve of execution
Trump calls for DOJ investigation into alleged Manchester intel leak
Manchester mayor 'felt sick' about leaks to media
Lieberman takes his name out of the running for FBI director
More News
Top Stories
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
Teen shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights
British police find 'significant' evidence in Manchester attack
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
Trump handshake showdown: Macron just won't let go
Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed
Show More
Trial drug leaves Duarte man cancer-free
Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets
GOP House candidate cited for alleged body-slam assault on reporter
Angry man rampages in OC store, assaults clerk
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos