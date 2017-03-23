NEWS

Riverside man uncovers Rialto theft ring while searching for stolen WWII-era motorcycle

A man in Riverside discovered a major theft operation ring when tracking down his stolen WII-era motorcycle.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
An anonymous tip helped one Riverside man find his stolen trailer containing a rare WWII-era motorcycle.

Michael Dunn said he took to social media to track down his possessions and ultimately found surveillance video that spotted his trailer.

Dunn shared his story with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

When arriving at the suspected site in Rialto, Dunn said he discovered numerous other stolen vehicles, all belonging to a major theft operation ring.

Rialto police arrived and spoke to the homeowner who said the previous tenants had been evicted. The homeowner gave police permission to search the property and authorities found Dunn's WWII-era motorcycle.

In the video player above, ABC7's Leticia Juarez speaks with Dunn about how his detective work paid off.
