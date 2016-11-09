NEWS

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who passed away in 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">William Christopher, an actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show &#39;M*A*S*H,&#39; died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo&#47;Wally Fong)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsfamous deathcelebrityu.s. & worldentertainment
Load Comments
Related
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
NEWS
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
Trump's Children Post Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
More News
Top Stories
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Rose Parade spectators brave cold, camp out overnight
ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
1 killed, 6 injured in Long Beach apartment fire
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Show More
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade
Vandal sought after altering Hollywood sign to read 'Hollyweed'
Rose Parade and SoCal forecast for Monday
Woman burned at OC bar during flaming alcohol trick
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos