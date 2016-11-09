Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Emmys
LA Rams
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who passed away in 2016
Email
share
share
tweet
email
kabc
Related Topics:
news
celebrity deaths
famous death
celebrity
u.s. & world
entertainment
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
NEWS
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
Trump's Children Post Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
More News
Top Stories
Body found in garage fire in Willowbrook area
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Rose Parade spectators brave cold, camp out overnight
ISIS claims New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
1 killed, 6 injured in Long Beach apartment fire
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Show More
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade
Vandal sought after altering Hollywood sign to read 'Hollyweed'
Rose Parade and SoCal forecast for Monday
Woman burned at OC bar during flaming alcohol trick
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Emmys
LA Rams
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KABC-TV Los Angeles