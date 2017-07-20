NEWS

Family fights to bring newborn in Mexico hospital back home to U.S.

"Honestly, it has been unbelievable." - Larry Ralph Sr. said his newborn grandson is being held at a Mexican hospital in a "medical hostage" situation. (WISH | Photo: Larry Ralph Sr.)

A joyous occasion turned into a difficult situation when a family from Martinsville, Indiana said they were fighting for the release of their newborn baby and his parents from a Mexican hospital.

The child's parents were on vacation in Cancun. Doctors cleared his mother, Michaela Smith, for the trip, but baby Beckham was born on Tuesday. He was born early at just 28 weeks.

According to the couple's family in Indiana, Beckham was being held by Hospiten Cancun until a growing medical bill was paid. The family said it was a "medical hostage" situation. The family said as they worked to get Beckham and his parents back to the U.S., the hospital demanded additional payments, even contacting the couple's friends and family for money.

"Honestly, it has been unbelievable. There has been more and more money. A few thousand here, a few thousand there," Ralph Sr. told WISH. "They wanted credit card numbers, PIN numbers, expiration dates of credit cards from friends and family."

Larry Ralph Sr., the baby's grandfather, said the hospital initially charged $7,000, and, ultimately, more than $50,000 was paid.

"We've raised money, we've pulled our resources, we've put money out there, but all we want is our grandson to be released from Mexico with his mother and dad," said Ralph Sr.

The family said a plan is now in place to bring Beckham and his parents back to the U.S. by Thursday afternoon. According to WISH, when the family returns to Indiana, Beckham will be cared for at the Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Read more about this story from WISH.
newsfamilybabymexicou.s. & world
