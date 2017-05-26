Inglewood boy, 13, missing after leaving for school

A search is underway for a 13-year-old boy who left his Inglewood home to go to school and never returned.Ronterious Jackson was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, when he told his mother he was going to school. He did not return home.The teen and his family had recently moved from South Los Angeles to Inglewood.Family members and police officers are searching near his new home as well as where he used to live.Ronterious was last seen wearing a white a long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, black and white tennis shoes and a camouflage backpack.He is described as African-American, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information about this child's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Inglewood police at (310) 412-5206.