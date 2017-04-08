Authorities released the initial suspect in the fatal shooting of a man late Friday evening in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, and a new suspect has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The incident took place about 11:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nugent Street, where a group of family and friends had gathered in a garage, a news release said."An argument between the suspect and the victim ensued, and the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim," according to the sheriff's statement.The victim, who was struck in the chest, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.A 34-year-old Palmdale man was initially identified as the suspect, and a weapon was recovered at the location, authorities said. He was taken to the sheriff's Lancaster station, booked for murder and held on $2 million bail.Homicide detectives later determined that the man in custody did not shoot the victim, the statement said. That man was released."Further investigation revealed that a man at the gathering identifying himself as a witness may be the shooter," a subsequent news release said. "He has been located and is being detained at Lancaster Station pending further investigation."Rakym Thibodeaux, 29, was then arrested on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $1 million.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.