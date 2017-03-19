Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old girl in Victorville Sunday morning.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies at the Victorville station responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive child who was not breathing in the 13500 block of 3rd Avenue around 6 a.m.When deputies arrived, the little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the child's cause of death. No further information was available.Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Adam Salsberry at (909) 387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.