Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives headed out to Glendora Ridge Road near Mount Baldy Friday afternoon after reports of possible human remains found in the area.Authorities said they were found near mile marker 10. They received a call around 11 a.m. regarding the find.No further information was immediately available. The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was asked to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to be anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.