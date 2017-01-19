NEWS

Homicide investigation underway in Anaheim after man claims he killed wife, police say

Police are seen outside a home in Anaheim after a woman was found dead on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday after a man with a baby told police that he had killed his wife, according to authorities, and a deceased woman was discovered a few miles away.

The bizarre incident began about 1:40 p.m. when an officer on patrol was flagged down by a "distraught" man near Wilshire and Lincoln avenues, Anaheim police said. A baby girl was at his feet.

The man said he had killed his wife, and asked the officer to kill him, investigators said.


Another officer arrived at the scene and picked up the infant while the first officer had the man at gunpoint, according to the police department. The man then directed the officers to an address in the 100 block of E. Wilken Way.

While authorities were en route to the location, a 911 caller reported a "female down" at an apartment there.

First responders arrived to find an unidentified woman at the scene and performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead, police said.

How the man, woman and baby were possibly related was not immediately confirmed.
