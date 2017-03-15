NEWS

Irvine City Council approves construction of temporary amphitheater

The Irvine City Council approved the construction of a temporary amphitheater, which is expected to bring music back to the city after Irvine Meadows Amphitheater closed last year. (Live Nation)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Irvine City Council approved the construction of a temporary amphitheater, which is expected to bring live music back to the city after Irvine Meadows Amphitheater closed last year.

The vote, which passed Tuesday night, gives the green light to build a temporary venue near the Orange County Great Park.

The temporary venue will replace the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, which had a 35-year run before closing last fall.

Concert promoting giant Live Nation will operate the temporary venue through 2020, while the city comes up with a plan to build a permanent amphitheater.

According to Live Nation's proposal to the Irvine City Council, the temporary amphitheater will have an estimated capacity of 12,000, artificial grass on the floor, bleachers flanking the exterior of the site and a VIP box seat option at the rear of the floor section.

The company said the venue will take approximately four months to build. If construction begins in April, the theater will be ready for concert season to start in August.
