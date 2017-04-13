Northwood High School in Irvine was evacuated Thursday amid reports of a male student locking himself in the bathroom, claiming to have guns and explosives.The police department received a call around 1:40 p.m. regarding a male suspect who said he was a student at the school. He said he had locked himself in the bathroom and was armed.Authorities responded to the school, placing it on lockdown. It was then evacuated as a precaution.The teenagers were taken off campus one classroom at a time. Student Mike Coleman said they were told to stay in their classrooms and remain calm until officers took each class out.Authorities said after all the students - about 2,000 - were evacuated, an extensive search was done. They said no suspicious people or activity was found.The investigation into where the call originated from was ongoing.Authorities said it appears to be a hoax based on preliminary information.