IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --Northwood High School in Irvine was evacuated Thursday amid reports of a male student locking himself in the bathroom, claiming to have guns and explosives.
The police department received a call around 1:40 p.m. regarding a male suspect who said he was a student at the school. He said he had locked himself in the bathroom and was armed.
Authorities responded to the school, placing it on lockdown. It was then evacuated as a precaution.
The teenagers were taken off campus one classroom at a time. Student Mike Coleman said they were told to stay in their classrooms and remain calm until officers took each class out.
Authorities said after all the students - about 2,000 - were evacuated, an extensive search was done. They said no suspicious people or activity was found.
The investigation into where the call originated from was ongoing.
Authorities said it appears to be a hoax based on preliminary information.