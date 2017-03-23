NEWS

Israel police arrest suspect, 19, in threats on US Jewish targets

The Westside Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles is shown on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (KABC)

JERUSALEM --
Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the suspect's motives are unclear.

Rosenfeld says the suspect is "the guy who was behind the JCC threats," referring to Jewish community centers in the U.S. that have received dozens of anonymous threats in recent weeks.

MORE: FBI makes arrest in Jewish community center threats

Rosenfeld says the man, from the south of Israel, used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues. He says the suspect also made threats in New Zealand and Australia.

He says the investigation was carried out with the help of the FBI and police from other countries.
