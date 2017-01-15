NEWS

Nazi death camp excavations unearth pendant linked to Anne Frank, Israel says

Anne Frank is seen in a picture at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

JERUSALEM --
Researchers excavating the remains of one of the most notorious Nazi death camps have uncovered a pendant that appears identical to one belonging to Anne Frank, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said Sunday.

Yad Vashem says it has ascertained the pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn - a Jewish girl who perished at Sobibor and may have been connected to the famous diarist. Both were born in Frankfurt in 1929, and historians have found no other pendants like theirs.

The triangular piece found has the words "Mazal Tov" written in Hebrew on one side along with Cohn's date of birth. The other side has the Hebrew letter "heh," an initial for God, as well as three Stars of David.

Researchers are now trying to reach out to any remaining relatives of the two to confirm whether they were related.

Since 2007, the Israel Antiquities Authority, together with Yad Vashem, has been conducting excavations at the former camp in Poland in a novel approach to Holocaust research. The camp was destroyed after an October 1943 uprising, with the Nazis leveling it and planting over it to cover up their crimes. Yet, archeologists have managed to uncover the gas chamber foundations and the original train platform.

More than 250,000 Jews were killed in Sobibor, in eastern Poland, one of the most extreme examples of the Nazi "Final Solution" to eradicate European Jewry. Frank died at the Bergen-Belsen camp, in northern Germany, in 1945.

Unlike other facilities that had at least a facade of being prison or labor camps, Sobibor and the neighboring camps Belzec and Treblinka were designed specifically for exterminating Jews. Victims were transported there in cattle cars and gassed to death almost immediately.

"These recent findings from the excavations at Sobibor constitute an important contribution to the documentation and commemoration of the Holocaust, and help us to better understand what happened at Sobibor, both in terms of the camp's function and also from the point of view of the victims," said Havi Dreifuss, of Yad Vashem's International Institute for Holocaust Research.
Related Topics:
newsnazisisraelholocaustWorld War IIjewishu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room Out of White House: Priebus
Power restored to customers after outage in San Fernando Valley
Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 wounded in Montclair neighborhood shooting
Power restored to customers after outage in San Fernando Valley
Hundreds protest Trump over immigration days before inauguration
Rep. Lieu won't attend Trump inauguration over series of tweets
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Stolen car suspect sought after chase, car crash in Carson
Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities
Show More
Uber driver killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspects flee
LASD launching drone system to help in tactical operations
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in September
Floating body discovered near marina in Wilmington
A look back at the rise of Michelle Obama
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos