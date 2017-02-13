NEWS

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal on his child sex-abuse conviction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puska)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. --
One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message. The district attorney's office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.
Related Topics:
newsjerry sanduskyu.s. & worldsex crimePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Dakota Access owner and tribes opposing pipeline meet in court
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he and Trump see 'eye to eye'
What's next in the legal battle over Trump's immigration plan
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
More News
Top Stories
Father, teen daughter killed in Palmdale high-speed crash
Oroville Dam water level drops after massive evacuation
Mammoth Mountain slopes to stay open until July 4
SPONSORED: McDonald's introduces two new Big Mac sizes
Canadian PM Trudeau, President Trump talk trade at White House
Newly-adopted dog attacks, kills elderly woman in NY
Suspect sought in wild South El Monte smash-and-grab
Show More
Some SoCal rescue crews requested at Oroville Dam
Pedestrian, 69, killed by hit-and-run driver at South LA intersection
Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
BAFTA winners: See the complete list
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos