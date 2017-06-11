Former President Jimmy Carter delighted his fellow fliers as he greeted every passenger on his plane to Washington.
Video of the flight on Thursday from Atlanta, Georgia to Washington, D.C. was shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield.
The video shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle.
As overhead pre-flight announcements are made, the former president grins at every person he encounters and extends his hand for a shake.
Carter didn't say much, as he was mindful of delaying the plane, Sheffield told WSB-TV.
"It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was," Sheffield said.
