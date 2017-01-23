A Los Angeles judge on Monday overturned a murder conviction for a former security guard who served time over the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Palmdale nearly 17 years ago.Raymond Lee Jennings served 11 years in prison for the slaying of Michelle O'Keefe, who was shot in a Palmdale park-and-ride parking lot in 2000.A judge said new evidence seems to undermine the prosecution's case.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.