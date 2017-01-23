NEWS

Judge overturns ex-security guard's murder conviction in 2000 killing of Palmdale teen

(Left) Raymond Lee Jennings is seen in court in this undated file photo. (Right) Michelle O'Keefe is seen in an undated file photo.

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles judge on Monday overturned a murder conviction for a former security guard who served time over the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Palmdale nearly 17 years ago.

Raymond Lee Jennings served 11 years in prison for the slaying of Michelle O'Keefe, who was shot in a Palmdale park-and-ride parking lot in 2000.

A judge said new evidence seems to undermine the prosecution's case.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
