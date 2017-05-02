Jurupa Valley police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating the death of a man found in Jurupa Valley early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.Jurupa Valley police were sent to the 9200 block of Jurupa Road at 3 a.m. on a report of a man down. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.Police have not released his identity. But a family friend tells Eyewitness News the victim is Victor Navarro, 39, and he was homeless.So far, no word on suspects or motive.