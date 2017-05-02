NEWS

Jurupa Valley police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in the 9200 block of Jurupa Road in Jurupa Valley.

By ABC7.com staff
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating the death of a man found in Jurupa Valley early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.

Jurupa Valley police were sent to the 9200 block of Jurupa Road at 3 a.m. on a report of a man down. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released his identity. But a family friend tells Eyewitness News the victim is Victor Navarro, 39, and he was homeless.

So far, no word on suspects or motive.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootinghomicidehomicide investigationJurupa ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former U.S. ambassador to Syria recalls encounter with Assad
Jordan Edwards' death has been ruled a homicide.
Civil case over 2012 fatal officer shooting in Anaheim gets retrial
DOJ will not charge Baton Rouge officers in death of Alton Sterling
More News
Top Stories
DOJ will not charge Baton Rouge officers in death of Alton Sterling
Former U.S. ambassador to Syria recalls encounter with Assad
USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm
Civil case over 2012 fatal officer shooting in Anaheim gets retrial
Garcetti may consider 2020 White House run, NY Times reports
Latin music star Luis Miguel arrested in DTLA
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
Show More
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shoots himself while training
White S.C. officer pleads guilty in fatal shooting of black man
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Hit-and-run driver kills man changing tire on 405 Fwy, CHP says
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos