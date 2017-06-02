  • BREAKING NEWS Kathy Griffin discusses "true motivation" for Trump - WATCH LIVE
Kathy Griffin addresses fallout from bloodied Trump head photo

Kathy Griffin and her attorney are set to hold a news conference Friday to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Kathy Griffin's attorney said the comedian has been contacted by the Secret Service in the wake of her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom said Griffin has retained a criminal attorney, who also appeared at a Friday press conference in which Griffin apologized again for the images. Griffin said she is the subject of a Secret Service investigation, but did not provide any further information about the inquiry or if she was cooperating.

Griffin says she will not refrain from joking about Trump in the future.

Since the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head, she has been fired from her annual gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and several performances have been canceled at venues across the U.S.


The 56-year-old comic apologized within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.


Griffin has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
