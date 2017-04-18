NEWS

Kayakers rescued by fishing boat miles off Santa Barbara coast

Miles off the Santa Barbara coast, a fishing boat rescued two kayakers who were caught up in a powerful current they couldn't outpaddle. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fishing boat out of Santa Barbara reeled in a catch they never expected.

Miles off the coast, they came across two kayakers adrift, caught in a current they couldn't outpaddle.

Luckily the crew on the Stardust spotted the exhausted pair, tossed them a lifeline, and reeled them in.

"Thank you. Thank you so much. You saved our lives," the man who was rescued told the crew.

Jason Diamond, the owner of the fishing boat, says the young couple was very lucky to be rescued. They were far from shore and didn't have life jackets.

Diamond said his crew drills for this kind of lifesaving event.
