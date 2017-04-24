Peanuts, pretzels, or smooth jazz?Plane passengers were treated to a sky-high serenade from Kenny G on Saturday for a heartwarming reason.Delta crew announced that a woman was raising money for Relay for Life because her 30-year-old daughter had died from cancer. They said that famed saxophonist Kenny G, who was on the Tampa-to-San Francisco flight, had promised to perform if they met their fundraising goal."Within roughly 5 minutes, we all raised closed [sic] to $2k," passenger Frank Wyszynski told Storyful. "He performed and it was just an amazing moment. So awesome of him to do that so randomly, and for such a great cause."