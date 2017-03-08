NEWS

Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South LA, police say

A possible kidnapping victim went running to the arms of police after an alleged kidnapper and robbery suspect was chased by authorities until the pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A kidnapping victim went running to the arms of police after an alleged kidnapper and robbery suspect was chased by authorities until the pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The suspect was then shot by police and taken into custody.


It all started shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Division officers received a call about a grand theft auto in the 100 block of E. 102nd Street in South L.A. When authorities caught up to the white Dodge Ram, who they said had a female victim inside, a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver at the intersection of South Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue at about 10 p.m. and an officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities from the LAPD said.

The female victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, ran out of the pick-up truck and fled toward police as the suspect got out of the vehicle. Police said the victim was not struck in the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities said the suspect, who struck in the gunfire, was apprehended by officers.

The victim and suspect were both transported to a hospital in critical condition. They were listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.

Broadway remained closed at the scene of the crash and shooting as an investigation continued.
