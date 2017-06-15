NEWS

Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on roof of home in Sylmar

A suspect was on the roof of a home in Sylmar during an hourslong standoff with police on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (KABC)

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A kidnapping suspect stood on the roof of a Sylmar home for hours Thursday night in a standoff with police following a short car chase.

Authorities said around 1 p.m. the suspect dragged his girlfriend into a car in the 13300 block of Aldergrove Street.

The 30-year-old suspect then engaged in a short chase with police around 7:30 p.m. The chase quickly ended and the suspect fled on foot then climbed onto the roof of a home in the 13700 block of Brussels Avenue.

The suspect remained on the roof for hours, refusing to give up.

No further information was available.
