A kidnapping suspect stood on the roof of a Sylmar home for hours Thursday night in a standoff with police following a short car chase.Authorities said around 1 p.m. the suspect dragged his girlfriend into a car in the 13300 block of Aldergrove Street.The 30-year-old suspect then engaged in a short chase with police around 7:30 p.m. The chase quickly ended and the suspect fled on foot then climbed onto the roof of a home in the 13700 block of Brussels Avenue.The suspect remained on the roof for hours, refusing to give up.No further information was available.