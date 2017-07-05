NEWS

Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple

A photo of prison inmate Jose Gonzalez is shown. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
A man who was up for parole for the 1977 brutal beating death of a Southern California couple will stay behind bars for now.

Jose Gonzalez, who was convicted in the death of James and Essie Effron, was denied parole on Wednesday, according to the couple's children, Cheryl and Gary Effron.

Gonzalez, 22 at the time of the crime, was fired as a temporary employee from the Effrons' clothing store in San Diego. He then returned to the store with two accomplices, tied up the couple with neckties and beat them to death with metal pipes.

RELATED: Children fight to keep parents' killer behind bars

He was convicted to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

In 2015, Gonzalez was granted parole but Gov. Jerry Brown blocked it.

Now 62, he came up for parole again this week. Cheryl and Gary Effron sat through the hearing for hours to fight it and they say the board denied his parole.

EMBED More News Videos

The family of a couple who was beaten to death in 1977 are fighting to keep the man convicted of killing them in prison since he is up for parole.



"What he did to our parents was so brutal, that anybody who could do a thing like that will always be dangerous," Gary Effron told Eyewitness News earlier this week.

Gonzalez is expected to come up for parole again in three years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsparoledouble murderSan Diego
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What Russia is expecting from Putin's meeting with Trump
Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
More News
Top Stories
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Show More
Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Man charged w/ murder in fatal shooting of ex-wife in Whittier
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos