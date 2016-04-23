NEWS

KKK 'imperial wizard' found dead in Missouri days after going missing

In this Saturday, April 23, 2016 photo, members of the Ku Klux Klan participate in cross burnings after a "White Pride," rally, in rural Paulding County near Cedar Town, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore))

LEADWOOD, Mo. --
Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who identified himself as an "imperial wizard" of the Ku Klux Klan.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told the Park Hills Daily Journal that the body of 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood, Missouri, was found near the Big River Saturday by a family fishing in the area.

Ancona had been missing since Wednesday. His car was found Friday evening.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Ancona had been quoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his role in the KKK. A website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of him in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldku klux klanracismwhite supremacistsMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grammy-winning jazz, pop and r'n'b singer Al Jarreau dead at 76
Thousands evacuated near Calif. dam in danger of failure
Dominican newspaper uses Baldwin photo for Trump, issues apology
2 Chicago girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate incidents
More News
Top Stories
130,000 under evacuation orders near Oroville Dam in Northern California
Pedestrian, 69, killed by hit-and-run driver at South LA intersection
Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
Dominican newspaper uses Baldwin photo for Trump, issues apology
LASD deputy runs in full uniform to honor sergeant with leukemia
3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda
LAPD officers hit by possible DUI driver while responding to other DUI crash
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos