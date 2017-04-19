Authorities have identified a knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by police in Santa Paula on April 9.Officials said they were called to the 100 block of E. Ventura Street at about 6:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a knife who had charged at a woman.Investigators said 20 minutes prior to the initial call, 36-year-old Jose Rendon of Santa Paula was involved in a fight with roommates at his apartment. The cause of the fight was unknown, according to officials.Detectives said Rendon armed himself with two kitchen knives and left the apartment.Witnesses reported seeing Rendon walking around the apartment complex and along nearby streets while holding at least one knife. A witness also reported seeing Rendon involved in a physical altercation with a man within the apartment complex.Authorities responded to the scene and located Rendon standing near the end of a long driveway armed with a large kitchen knife.Police said Rendon sprinted toward the officers with the knife held up in a threatening manner, and after multiple commands to drop the knife, an officer-involved shooting occurred.Officials said five of the six shots struck Rendon. He later succumbed to his injuries.Detectives said a second knife was located in the area where Rendon was initially observed officers.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the officer-involved shooting and said detectives have been unable to identify the man who was reported to have been involved in the altercation with Rendon.Detectives urged anyone with information about the man or about Rendon's actions prior to the officer-involved shooting to call Detective Sergeant Ron Chips of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Bureau at (805) 384-4737.