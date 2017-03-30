NEWS

Koreatown garage flooded from broken water line

A Koreatown parking garage was flooded after a water line broke at a building early Thursday morning. (KABC)

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Koreatown parking garage was flooded after a water line broke at a property early Thursday morning.

The break occurred around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Serrano Avenue. Water was seen rushing out of the broken line and into the garage, sending residents scrambling to get their cars out.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the broken pipe belongs to personal property, so the city is not responsible for the repairs.

Firefighters arrived on scene to pump out the water from the garage. Cleanup was underway.
