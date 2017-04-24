NEWS

Los Angeles City Council considering crackdown on exotic animals

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Los Angeles City Council is considering an ordinance that will prohibit the exhibition of wild or exotic animals for entertainment or amusement. (KABC)

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council is considering an ordinance that will prohibit the exhibition of wild or exotic animals for entertainment or amusement.

At Reptacular Animals, goats and alpacas are among the 350 furry, feathered and scaly residents. Jennifer Lagusker started taking in animals people no longer wanted or could not take care of about 10 years ago.

"Our main goal since then has been to go and educate the community on why this doesn't make the best pet. Instead of buying it, let me come and educate you on it," she said.

Jennifer and her husband Cory exhibit some of their animals for paid, educational purposes. But their business could be shut down if the council passes the ordinance.

"Most of our business is in the wonderful city of Los Angeles. We are also an authorized vendor at the L.A. Unified School District. We provide lots of afterschool enrichment programs at the schools all over the city," Cory said.

Councilman David Ryu proposed the ordinance out of concern for inhumane treatment, especially of animals in circuses and training practices. But Jennifer and Cory said these animals are like their children.

The Laguskers said their 15-acre property is a sanctuary and they do educational appearances. They have all the necessary permits from the city, state and USDA. They do not believe the ordinance as written is fair and plan to address the council at Tuesday's meeting.

"I want to go in there and give them my reasoning from an educated perspective and hopefully come to some sort of agreement where we can all be happy," Jennifer said.

If the Laguskers can no longer do paid presentations in Los Angeles, they do not know how they'll be able to pay the $36,000 a month it costs to care for their animals.
Related Topics:
newsanimal newslos angeles city councilwild animalslawsSylmarLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
Bernard Parks recalls violence, police response in 1992 LA riots
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
Show More
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Ben Affleck honored at autism festival for role in 'The Accountant'
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says
More News
Top Video
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
More Video