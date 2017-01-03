EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Los Angeles city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
The Los Angeles City Council leadership appeared for a round table discussion on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The leadership includes Council President Herb Wesson, President Pro Tem Mitch Englander and Assistant President Pro Tem Nury Martinez.

Council members detailed how voter-approved measures will work to improve transportation and homeless housing.

They will be campaigning in support of a countywide sales tax increase on the March ballot to provide supportive services for the city's billion-dollar housing plan.

Meanwhile, the leadership was openly opposed to the ballot referendum, Measure S, blocking some large scale real estate developments.

They say it will cost jobs and revenue and contribute to the housing shortage. Supporters say mega-developments are increasing traffic and changing the character of neighborhoods.


