Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify commercial burglary suspects involved in a series of break-ins.Detectives with the Lakewood Station said the burglaries happened between 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. from March 30 until June 22. They were reported in Buena Park, Cerritos, Lakewood, Norwalk, Bellflower and Paramount.The main suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 170 and 190 pounds, with a mustache and goatee. He has a 4- to 6-inch scar on the top of his head and a small tattoo or marking near his left eye.Authorities said the suspect removes an entire glass pane from a window to enter the businesses he's targeted. He is also known to lie down on the pavement in front of the windows to disguise himself as a homeless person when people drive by.The suspect takes money from registers and then exits through the same window he opened, authorities said.A second suspect, known as the lookout, is also being sought. There was no description provided for this person.The pair are known to flee in a white Infiniti FX35 made between 2005 and 2007. It has paper plates.The estimated total theft is $10,261, with the overall damages to businesses totaling $11,100.Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's Detective Martinez or Lakewood Station at (562) 220-2002. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.