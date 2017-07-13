NEWS

Suspect who crawls to registers sought in burglaries all over Los Angeles County

A burglary suspect is shown crawling on his stomach to get to a register at a business in April 2017. (KABC)

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify commercial burglary suspects involved in a series of break-ins.

Detectives with the Lakewood Station said the burglaries happened between 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. from March 30 until June 22. They were reported in Buena Park, Cerritos, Lakewood, Norwalk, Bellflower and Paramount.

The main suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 170 and 190 pounds, with a mustache and goatee. He has a 4- to 6-inch scar on the top of his head and a small tattoo or marking near his left eye.

Authorities said the suspect removes an entire glass pane from a window to enter the businesses he's targeted. He is also known to lie down on the pavement in front of the windows to disguise himself as a homeless person when people drive by.

The suspect takes money from registers and then exits through the same window he opened, authorities said.

A second suspect, known as the lookout, is also being sought. There was no description provided for this person.

The pair are known to flee in a white Infiniti FX35 made between 2005 and 2007. It has paper plates.

The estimated total theft is $10,261, with the overall damages to businesses totaling $11,100.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's Detective Martinez or Lakewood Station at (562) 220-2002. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbusinessburglarysurveillance videoLakewoodBuena ParkCerritosNorwalkBellflowerParamountLos Angeles CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman, 34, on life support after violent South LA hit-run
Weapons charges filed against LAPD officer involved in cadet scandal
Rep. Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after surgery
Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says
More News
Top Stories
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
Weapons charges filed against LAPD officer involved in cadet scandal
Beyonce posts photos of newborn twins
1 in custody for starting Newhall Pass fire
Source: DiNardo killed 4 PA men separately, burned them
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from La Mirada ampm
Harris, Woods in feud over OC gay-pride parade photo
Show More
Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills 93-year-old
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos