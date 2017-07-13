LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify commercial burglary suspects involved in a series of break-ins.
Detectives with the Lakewood Station said the burglaries happened between 8 p.m. and 3 p.m. from March 30 until June 22. They were reported in Buena Park, Cerritos, Lakewood, Norwalk, Bellflower and Paramount.
The main suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 170 and 190 pounds, with a mustache and goatee. He has a 4- to 6-inch scar on the top of his head and a small tattoo or marking near his left eye.
Authorities said the suspect removes an entire glass pane from a window to enter the businesses he's targeted. He is also known to lie down on the pavement in front of the windows to disguise himself as a homeless person when people drive by.
The suspect takes money from registers and then exits through the same window he opened, authorities said.
A second suspect, known as the lookout, is also being sought. There was no description provided for this person.
The pair are known to flee in a white Infiniti FX35 made between 2005 and 2007. It has paper plates.
The estimated total theft is $10,261, with the overall damages to businesses totaling $11,100.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's Detective Martinez or Lakewood Station at (562) 220-2002. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.