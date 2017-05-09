LA County renews reward in death of Diamond Bar couple

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to renew a $20,000 reward to find the suspects who stabbed a couple to death in their Diamond Bar home.
The original reward was set to expire Sunday and the renewal extends the offer for at least another 90 days.
David Cheng Wang, 60, and his 57-year-old wife, Marian Mei Chung, 57, were found dead in their home in October.
Police believe they were killed during a robbery.
The city of Diamond Bar is also offering a $10,000 reward.
Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff's homicide Detectives Margarita Barron or Dameron Peyton at (323) 890-5500.